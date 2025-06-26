Previous
Father and Daughter by gillian1912
Photo 1964

Father and Daughter

My husband Jim and our daughter Rachel on our evening walk along the sea front at Hunstanton.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A lovely candid
June 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So special
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact