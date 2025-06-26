Sign up
Photo 1964
Father and Daughter
My husband Jim and our daughter Rachel on our evening walk along the sea front at Hunstanton.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th June 2025 7:51pm
Tags
rachel
,
hunstanton
,
beach
,
jim
JackieR
ace
A lovely candid
June 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So special
June 26th, 2025
