Promenade to Heacham

On our evening walks along the promenade at Hunstanton we usually go as far as this “hump” from where I took the photo.



The promenade carries on to Heacham past numerous seafront properties, some nice, some dilapidated. The first house on the left in the photo is nearly always closed up with those closed shutters. Probably somebody’s holiday home as I think I have only once seen somebody there.