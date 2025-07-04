Previous
The Falkirk Wheel by gillian1912
Photo 1968

The Falkirk Wheel

A visit today to the Falkirk Wheel, the world’s only rotating boat lift connecting two canals in Scotland.

An enjoyable ride on the wheel but it’s a shame that the weather was so wet.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Isn't this amazing? A fabulous capture of it too
July 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Dreadful weather - but a great experience! (it was broken when we went)
July 4th, 2025  
