Previous
Photo 1968
The Falkirk Wheel
A visit today to the Falkirk Wheel, the world’s only rotating boat lift connecting two canals in Scotland.
An enjoyable ride on the wheel but it’s a shame that the weather was so wet.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th July 2025 10:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
canal
,
wheel
,
scotland
,
falkirk
JackieR
ace
Isn't this amazing? A fabulous capture of it too
July 4th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Dreadful weather - but a great experience! (it was broken when we went)
July 4th, 2025
