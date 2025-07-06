Previous
Whisky Galore by gillian1912
Photo 1970

Whisky Galore

Visited Glengoyne Distillery yesterday for a tour and tasting which was interesting although I’m not a whisky drinker.

This bottle of whisky is on sale in the shop in case you’re interested - a mere £22,500.

6th July 2025

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
