Giraffe In The Arcade
A bus trip to Norwich today for a few things.
The Royal Arcade currently has a resident giraffe. One of the GoGo “Safari” animals to auction off for charity at the end of the summer.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
365
iPhone 15
9th July 2025 11:00am
norwich
,
giraffe
,
statue
,
“royal
,
arcade”
