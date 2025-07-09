Previous
Giraffe In The Arcade
Giraffe In The Arcade

A bus trip to Norwich today for a few things.

The Royal Arcade currently has a resident giraffe. One of the GoGo “Safari” animals to auction off for charity at the end of the summer.
9th July 2025

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
