Previous
Photo 1974
Elephant Sculpture
Another of the safari sculptures currently around Norwich. Colourful and a trail of animals for children to find over the summer holidays. Raising money for charity.
Davey Place, looking towards the castle.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
4
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th July 2025 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
castle
,
elephant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a fun elephant in his brightly coloured clothes - even down to his painted toe nails !!
July 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh that is cool! I remember going tracking the hare statues around Norwich......or possibly Ipswich, I can't be sure now! Such fun things to find.
July 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a fun find, so colourful
July 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful find and capture.
July 10th, 2025
