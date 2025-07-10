Previous
Elephant Sculpture by gillian1912
Photo 1974

Elephant Sculpture

Another of the safari sculptures currently around Norwich. Colourful and a trail of animals for children to find over the summer holidays. Raising money for charity.

Davey Place, looking towards the castle.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a fun elephant in his brightly coloured clothes - even down to his painted toe nails !!
July 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh that is cool! I remember going tracking the hare statues around Norwich......or possibly Ipswich, I can't be sure now! Such fun things to find.
July 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fun find, so colourful
July 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful find and capture.
July 10th, 2025  
