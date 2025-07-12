Previous
St James Quarter, Edinburgh by gillian1912
St James Quarter, Edinburgh

In Edinburgh for a couple of hours on our recent trip to Scotland. It was raining and we were hungry so headed into this shopping centre to keep dry and refreshed.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beverley
Wonderful ceiling… luckily it’s quiet…
July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful capture
July 13th, 2025  
Lesley
Nice light
July 13th, 2025  
