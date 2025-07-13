Previous
Inverary Castle by gillian1912
Photo 1977

Inverary Castle

Inverary Castle taken through glass coach window.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful castle… the roof detail is amazing to see.
July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful
July 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ooh that’s lovely
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact