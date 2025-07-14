Previous
Geraniums by gillian1912
Photo 1978

Geraniums

A pot of geraniums on the decking at our static caravan.
We hadn’t been there for nearly 2 weeks and the weather had been hot but they seemed to recover following a watering.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
