Penguin Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Photo 1979

Penguin Cross Stitch

I’ve been sitting outside in the sunshine working on my penguin cross stitch. Yes, he is a penguin - no feet or flippers yet but I’m making progress.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
