Lavender by gillian1912
Photo 1982

Lavender

Bees love the lavender in our front garden.

Just a quick shot with my phone. The lavender was blowing in the breeze and the bees kept moving.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 18th, 2025  
