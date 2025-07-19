Previous
Taking In The View by gillian1912
Photo 1983

Taking In The View

My husband gazing out to sea. On our regular early evening walk when in Hunstanton. This “hump” in the promenade is our usual turning around point.

Look at that blue sky!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
