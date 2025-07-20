Previous
Teddy Is Hiding by gillian1912
Photo 1984

Teddy Is Hiding

Leaving our caravan at the coast to go home today. I always keep supplies of clothes, towels etc at the caravan. Most things in fact, so we could go there at short notice. I did do that once when I was stuck in traffic in the pouring rain, it was cold and dark and I needed to go to the toilet. The road home was blocked so I decided to head for the caravan which was closer than home. Stayed the night at the caravan alone and headed home the next morning.

Anyway, today I was changing the bed and taking towels home to wash and sort out. Once I get home, I then struggle to remember what is at the caravan. I took a photo so I’d remember I need to take clean bath towels next visit. The teddy bear normally sits on the bed but, as I said, I was changing it. I hadn’t noticed him when taking a quick shot of what towels are there.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great idea to take a shot of what you have left , and what you will need to take to the c/van next time - Love how Ted is snuggled there , all prepared for any weather in his lifeguard jacket !
July 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great that you took a photo, such a lovely looking teddy.
July 20th, 2025  
Michelle
Teddy looks nice and cosy in there!
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact