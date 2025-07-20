Teddy Is Hiding

Leaving our caravan at the coast to go home today. I always keep supplies of clothes, towels etc at the caravan. Most things in fact, so we could go there at short notice. I did do that once when I was stuck in traffic in the pouring rain, it was cold and dark and I needed to go to the toilet. The road home was blocked so I decided to head for the caravan which was closer than home. Stayed the night at the caravan alone and headed home the next morning.



Anyway, today I was changing the bed and taking towels home to wash and sort out. Once I get home, I then struggle to remember what is at the caravan. I took a photo so I’d remember I need to take clean bath towels next visit. The teddy bear normally sits on the bed but, as I said, I was changing it. I hadn’t noticed him when taking a quick shot of what towels are there.