Previous
Photo 1985
Circular Jigsaw
What do you on a wet afternoon? A circular jigsaw puzzle.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
3
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2053
photos
40
followers
54
following
543% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th July 2025 5:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
Michelle
That's so pretty
July 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very lovely… good for your brain…
July 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a lovely one!
July 21st, 2025
