Photo 1986
Memorial Bench
Bench next to the war memorial at Inverary, next to Loch Fyne.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
Views
2
365
iPhone 15
5th July 2025 11:51am
Tags
scotland
,
remembrance
,
memorial
,
inverary
,
“loch
,
fyne”
