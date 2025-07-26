Previous
Homeward Bound by gillian1912
Photo 1990

Homeward Bound

On the bus home after a quick trip into Norwich to pick up something I’d ordered online. It was dry when I left Norwich. Looks wet out there now.

I came prepared - I’m wearing a summer dress but I’ve got my rain jacket in my bag.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Gillian Brown

