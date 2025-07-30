Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1994
Salted Caramel or Mint chocolate Chip?
My husband Jim holding the ice creams during our visit to Richmond, Yorkshire.
The mint chocolate chip is mine.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
2
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2063
photos
41
followers
55
following
546% complete
View this month »
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th July 2025 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
richmond
,
yorkshire
,
“ice
,
cream”
Sam Palmer
Choices, choices. They both look good!
August 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Salted caramel sounds delicious
August 1st, 2025
