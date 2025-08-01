Sign up
Photo 1996
Window Shopping
An evening walk around the shopping area in Durham.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
2
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
Tags
flags
,
shops
,
durham
JackieR
ace
Fabulous
August 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful view… My favourite shopping…. When everything is closed
August 3rd, 2025
