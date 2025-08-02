Previous
Lunch On The Terrace by gillian1912
Photo 1997

Lunch On The Terrace

Enjoying lunch at Cosy Club, Durham. Nice to be able to eat outside on the terrace in the normally wet and windy UK. With the river, castle and cathedral in the background.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful selfie Gillian !
August 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
You look so relaxed
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful capture
August 3rd, 2025  
