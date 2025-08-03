Previous
Bowes Museum by gillian1912
Photo 1998

Bowes Museum

Overlooking the garden at the Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, County Durham.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Gillian Brown

ace
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
JackieR ace
Did you get your eyes tested whilst there??? 😱😁

Fabulous landscape
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific capture
August 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunningly beautiful, such a great scene and cloudscape!
August 3rd, 2025  
