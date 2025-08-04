Previous
Holiday Memories

About 30 years ago we stayed at a holiday cottage in Leyburn, Yorkshire with our two then-teenage daughters. We have never been to that town since but last week, while on a coach holiday to Durham, there was an excursion which gave us about an hour’s free time in Leyburn. Husband and I immediately headed to have a look at the cottage where we had stayed years ago. We looked over the gate from the pavement and the garden hasn’t changed much. The owners lived in this house with “our” holiday cottage being at the far end.

Happy memories.
Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Kerry McCarthy ace
It's great that you were able to revisit the cottage after so many years. Looks like it is well kept.
August 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hyou both - lots of happy memories I am sure . A greatpov and capture of the immaculate looking property ! ow wonderful for
August 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely moments flash back…
August 4th, 2025  
