Holiday Memories

About 30 years ago we stayed at a holiday cottage in Leyburn, Yorkshire with our two then-teenage daughters. We have never been to that town since but last week, while on a coach holiday to Durham, there was an excursion which gave us about an hour’s free time in Leyburn. Husband and I immediately headed to have a look at the cottage where we had stayed years ago. We looked over the gate from the pavement and the garden hasn’t changed much. The owners lived in this house with “our” holiday cottage being at the far end.



Happy memories.