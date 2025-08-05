Previous
Hotel in Durham by gillian1912
Photo 2000

Hotel in Durham

This building is a hotel in Durham, opposite the one where I was staying. I just liked the architecture and colour. I suspect it hasn’t always been a hotel.

Hard to get a photo as it’s a busy road with a lot of parked cars.
Gillian Brown

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful architecture
August 6th, 2025  
