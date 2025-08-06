Sign up
Previous
Photo 2001
Rhino in Armour
One of the safari sculptures currently on display around Norwich. This one appears to be a rhinoceros wearing armour and is situated in All Saints Green.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2069
photos
41
followers
55
following
548% complete
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th August 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
rhino
,
safari
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gotta love it
August 6th, 2025
