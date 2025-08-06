Previous
Rhino in Armour by gillian1912
Rhino in Armour

One of the safari sculptures currently on display around Norwich. This one appears to be a rhinoceros wearing armour and is situated in All Saints Green.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gotta love it
August 6th, 2025  
