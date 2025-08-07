Previous
New Radio by gillian1912
New Radio

I treated myself to a new little retro style radio. It really is tiny; little box of mint sweets beside it for scale.

It seems very good for its size.
7th August 2025

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Margaret Brown
Very retro and looks good
August 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing and so cute
August 7th, 2025  
