Susie

This is my husband Jim with his furry friend Susie.



Susie belongs to one of our neighbours at the caravan. About three weeks ago, Susie became seriously unwell and her owner rushed her to the vet. She had ingested seawater with deadly algae in it. Susie was in the veterinary hospital for several days and it was touch and go whether she would survive but I’m pleased to say that she has pulled through and is nearly back to her normal self.



Susie just loves my husband and gets really excited when she sees him.



