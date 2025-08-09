Previous
Susie by gillian1912
Photo 2004

Susie

This is my husband Jim with his furry friend Susie.

Susie belongs to one of our neighbours at the caravan. About three weeks ago, Susie became seriously unwell and her owner rushed her to the vet. She had ingested seawater with deadly algae in it. Susie was in the veterinary hospital for several days and it was touch and go whether she would survive but I’m pleased to say that she has pulled through and is nearly back to her normal self.

Susie just loves my husband and gets really excited when she sees him.

9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
I am so pleased about Susie. We love Norfolk. When I could drive further we used to pop up for the day.
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact