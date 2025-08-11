Previous
Penguin Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Photo 2006

Penguin Cross Stitch

I’ve finished my colourful penguin cross stitch.

Since I took the photo, he’s had a bath and been ironed. I’m thinking of incorporating him into a cushion cover as I did with the last cat cross stitch project.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Gillian Brown

Diana ace
So colourful and beautiful, it would make a lovely cushion cover.
August 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very clever… cushions are always good idea…
August 14th, 2025  
