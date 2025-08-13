Sign up
Photo 2008
Dahlia
A dahlia flower in our garden.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th August 2025 1:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty, fabulous colour and light.
August 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture & colour… Beautiful…
August 14th, 2025
