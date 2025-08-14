Previous
Trimming The Hedge by gillian1912
Photo 2009

Trimming The Hedge

My husband Jim is trimming this hedge in our back garden. It’s tall and hides the wheelie bins from sight.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks like hard work, always good to hide the bins 😀
August 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Perfect day for it…
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact