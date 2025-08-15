Previous
Cheers! by gillian1912
Cheers!

Just arrived at our caravan for a week with my daughter Rachel. Lovely weather so we’ve started off with a glass of Pimm’s.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Diana ace
Cheers, have a wonderful time.
August 23rd, 2025  
