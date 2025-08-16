Previous
New Friend by gillian1912
Photo 2011

New Friend

I bought this glass seagull on a piece of driftwood in a local shop which sells crafts made by various sellers.
This one is made by Faith’s Art Glass and I think is cute.
Gillian Brown

Kathy A ace
That is vey cute
August 25th, 2025  
