Previous
Next
We Will Sit On The Beach Despite The Weather by gillian1912
Photo 2012

We Will Sit On The Beach Despite The Weather

Taken on a recent day when it was cold and windy at the coast. This couple were determined to bring their camping chairs and sit on the beach, despite the weather.

The British summer.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact