Photo 2012
We Will Sit On The Beach Despite The Weather
Taken on a recent day when it was cold and windy at the coast. This couple were determined to bring their camping chairs and sit on the beach, despite the weather.
The British summer.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
hunstanton
,
beach
