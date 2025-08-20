Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2012
Beetroot
While visiting my daughter Sarah I harvested this beetroot from her garden and cooked it for her (she is recuperating from an operation).
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2083
photos
41
followers
56
following
552% complete
View this month »
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st August 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
beetroot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close