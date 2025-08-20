Previous
Beetroot by gillian1912
Photo 2012

Beetroot

While visiting my daughter Sarah I harvested this beetroot from her garden and cooked it for her (she is recuperating from an operation).
20th August 2025

Gillian Brown

I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking.
