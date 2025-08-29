Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2024
Pink Headphones
On the bus home. This man sat down in the seat in front of me. He was very tall and large built and spread his arm across the back of the empty seat next to him. It didn’t feel nice having his armpit in my face on a hot day!
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2096
photos
41
followers
56
following
555% complete
View this month »
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th August 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close