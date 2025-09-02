Previous
Ducks by gillian1912
Photo 2027

Ducks

We haven’t seen any ducks at our caravan site for several weeks. Two turned up today.

The grass is dry. Badly in need of some rain.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Gillian Brown

