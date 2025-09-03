Sign up
Previous
Photo 2028
Clock
Visiting my daughter Sarah who lives in Downham Market.
Took this shot of the town clock.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
Photo Details
Tags
clock
,
norfolk
,
market”
,
“downham
