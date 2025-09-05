Previous
Feeding Time by gillian1912
Photo 2029

Feeding Time

We hadn’t seen any ducks for several weeks then 2 turned up recently. They obviously spread the word as more turned up the next day.

Today some young gulls were brave enough to chance their luck. The gull parent was nearby making sure no harm came to its youngsters.

I was standing on our caravan decking looking down. Not a good POV but if I’d gone down the steps, they’d have scattered.
5th September 2025

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
