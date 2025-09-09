Previous
New Dress by gillian1912
Photo 2032

New Dress

Today has been a day of food shopping and jobs around the house.

I bought this dress yesterday at a bargain price. I didn’t used to wear dresses much but I seem to have bought a few recently. I must be having a dress phase.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

Michelle
Beautiful dress
September 9th, 2025  
