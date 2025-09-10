Sign up
Photo 2033
Underground
I bought this circular jigsaw puzzle of the London Underground map.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
1
1
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2109
photos
42
followers
57
following
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
1
1
365
365
iPhone 15
iPhone 15
Taken
18th September 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
tube
,
underground
,
puzzle
Annie-Sue
ace
just made me go on the internet to check the circular map out - which I didn't know existed (although it apparently "took the internet by storm" last year! :-)
September 20th, 2025
