Underground by gillian1912
Underground

I bought this circular jigsaw puzzle of the London Underground map.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking.
Annie-Sue ace
just made me go on the internet to check the circular map out - which I didn't know existed (although it apparently "took the internet by storm" last year! :-)
September 20th, 2025  
