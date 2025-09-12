Previous
The C Word by gillian1912
Christmas is coming!

I took this photo in Marks & Spencer’s Foodhall to show my daughter that tins of Christmas goodies are in. We’ve had a tin of these every Christmas for around 3 years. I didn’t buy any today but I’m sure I will eventually.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Beverley ace
Tempting everyone…
September 14th, 2025  
