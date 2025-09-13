Sign up
Photo 2035
Cliff Fall
No matter how much he pushes it, he won’t move it!
Not much beach to walk on as the tide was just starting to go out again. These cliffs at Hunstanton have eroded a lot in the 47 years I have lived in Norfolk.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
hunstanton
beach
cliff
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture of your strong husband moving it without you noticing ha ha… Hunstanton beach is sooo beautiful
September 14th, 2025
