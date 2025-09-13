Previous
Cliff Fall by gillian1912
Photo 2035

Cliff Fall

No matter how much he pushes it, he won’t move it!

Not much beach to walk on as the tide was just starting to go out again. These cliffs at Hunstanton have eroded a lot in the 47 years I have lived in Norfolk.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture of your strong husband moving it without you noticing ha ha… Hunstanton beach is sooo beautiful
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact