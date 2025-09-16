Writing Letters

One thing I needed to go out any buy is some writing paper. I wanted a pad of what I would call “proper” writing paper. It seems so hard to find these days. There’s nowhere in my small town which sells it now and the supermarket doesn’t sell it. Found some in John Lewis.



I know that writing letters is a thing of the past but I still have 2 pen pals. I’ve been writing to Pauline since we were both 9 years old (we’ve met 3 times over the years). The other one is Anne who I’ve been writing to since we were 16 and both belonged to the fan club of a pop group. Although we both live in the UK (Anne in Glasgow and me in Norfolk), we’ve never met.