Previous
Dog Walkers by gillian1912
Photo 2042

Dog Walkers

On our early evening walk we encounter a lot of dog walkers. There was also a lady going for a swim in the sea. Very brave of her - that water must be very cold.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's a gorgeous sky
September 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact