Previous
Photo 2044
Scarlet Firethorn
I went to my yoga class this morning and then stopped to take a photo of this bush as I passed on my walk to my local Lidl store.
Lots of berries.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd September 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
firethorn
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this abundance of berries, great dof too.
September 22nd, 2025
