Scarlet Firethorn by gillian1912
Scarlet Firethorn

I went to my yoga class this morning and then stopped to take a photo of this bush as I passed on my walk to my local Lidl store.

Lots of berries.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this abundance of berries, great dof too.
September 22nd, 2025  
