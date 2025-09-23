Previous
Vintage Bus by gillian1912
Photo 2045

Vintage Bus

We had a day out on a vintage 1958 bus today, visiting the East Anglia Transport Museum. This bus had no seat belts and was very basic.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Gillian Brown

