Photo 2047
Vintage Shop
This replica of an old shop is one of those on display at the East Anglia Transport Museum. Vintage electrical goods on display in the windows.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2047
365
iPhone 15
23rd September 2025 11:48am
vintage
,
shop
,
museum
