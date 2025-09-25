Previous
Vintage Shop by gillian1912
Photo 2047

Vintage Shop

This replica of an old shop is one of those on display at the East Anglia Transport Museum. Vintage electrical goods on display in the windows.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
