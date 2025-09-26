Previous
New Dumbells by gillian1912
Photo 2048

New Dumbells

I treated myself to a new set of dumbells. Only 2 kg ones but they are heavier than my existing pair which are many years old.

I ordered online and when I went to collect them, the lady brought out the box and said to me “be careful - this parcels feels a bit heavy”. Thats the idea 🤣.

I do try to do an arm workout in the mornings. Good intentions!
Beverley ace
Brilliant! A little every day makes a difference…
September 26th, 2025  
