Previous
Photo 2048
New Dumbells
I treated myself to a new set of dumbells. Only 2 kg ones but they are heavier than my existing pair which are many years old.
I ordered online and when I went to collect them, the lady brought out the box and said to me “be careful - this parcels feels a bit heavy”. Thats the idea 🤣.
I do try to do an arm workout in the mornings. Good intentions!
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
2116
photos
41
followers
57
following
561% complete
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th September 2025 2:09pm
Tags
exercise
,
weights
,
dumbbell
Beverley
ace
Brilliant! A little every day makes a difference…
September 26th, 2025
