Garden Cosmos by gillian1912
Garden Cosmos

We visited our daughter’s Sarah today. The sun was shining and she still has a few flowers blooming in her garden.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Diana ace
How gorgeous they look, beautiful capture and light.
September 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gosh they look so pretty
September 29th, 2025  
