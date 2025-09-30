Sign up
Photo 2052
York Market
A jigsaw puzzle we’ve just completed this morning.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Gillian Brown
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
30th September 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
Annie-Sue
ace
1970s?
September 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A wonderful feeling of happy days…
September 30th, 2025
