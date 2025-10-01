Sign up
Photo 2053
Shrimpers In The Sunset
These two boats tend to be known locally as “the shrimpers” but I understand that they are currently fishing for cockles. I hear there’s been a lot of cockles recently and, some days, we’ve seen up to 18 boats out there.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Tags
hunstanton
,
boat
,
cockles
