Shrimpers In The Sunset by gillian1912
Shrimpers In The Sunset

These two boats tend to be known locally as “the shrimpers” but I understand that they are currently fishing for cockles. I hear there’s been a lot of cockles recently and, some days, we’ve seen up to 18 boats out there.
Gillian Brown

