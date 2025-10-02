Sign up
Previous
Photo 2054
Autumnal Car Park
Today has been a visit to my hairdresser then a trip to the supermarket. The trees in Sainsbury’s car park always look lovely autumnal colours at this time of year.
Thetford, Norfolk.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
0
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I'm out...
2122
photos
41
followers
57
following
562% complete
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
1
1
365
iPhone 15
2nd October 2025 2:23pm
tree
,
autumn
,
thetford
Diana
ace
Beautiful tree and gorgeous clouds.
October 2nd, 2025
