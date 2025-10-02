Previous
Autumnal Car Park by gillian1912
Autumnal Car Park

Today has been a visit to my hairdresser then a trip to the supermarket. The trees in Sainsbury’s car park always look lovely autumnal colours at this time of year.

Thetford, Norfolk.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
I am retired and living in Norfolk, England. I enjoy sewing, reading, yoga, walking. I love the idea of taking everyday photos when I’m out...
Diana ace
Beautiful tree and gorgeous clouds.
October 2nd, 2025  
